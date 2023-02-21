There was mayhem and untold violence Amagu Ihube community of Okigwe LGA of Imo state on Tuesday, February 21

This was as some persons described as militants went about burning the houses of prominent figures in the state including a former DSS director, Emeka Ngwu

It was gathered that during their evil operation, the gang burn an elderly woman alive in Ngwu's house

Okigwe LGA, Imo - A gang of militants in Imo state on Tuesday, February 21, went on a rampage and ended up burning alive an elderly woman in Amagu Ihube community of Okigwe local government area of Imo.

Daily Trust reports that the armed gunmen also torched some houses including those belonging to the state's commissioner for youths and sports, Emeka Okoronkwo, and that of a former Dean of the Law Faculty of the Imo State University, Owerri, Nnamdi Obiaraeri.

Even more, the criminals burnt down the country home of a retired director of the Department of Security Service (DSS), Emeka Ngwu, in whose house the said woman was caught up in flames.

The ugly incident was confirmed by the spokesman of the police command in the state, ASP Henry Okoye, who disclosed that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Source: Legit.ng