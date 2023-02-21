A former minister has expressed confidence that PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar will record major win in the north-central

A few days to the 2023 presidential election, Musa Elayo affirmed that Atiku will record landslide victory in the zone due to the support garnered

Elayo disclosed further that the north-central, which is the battleground for major contenders belongs to the PDP and the party is ready to take it back come Saturday, February 25

A former minister of state for justice and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Musa Elayo, has expressed optimism that the party’s presidential candidate will win the North Central with a landslide.

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election slated for Saturday February 25, analysts had described the North Central as the battleground for major contenders for the country’s topmost position.

Ex-minister reveals zone Atiku will win

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) currently controls all the states in the zone except Benue, where PDP’s Samuel Ortom held sway as the chief executive.

However, Elayo who is also the party’s Desk Officer for the zone said traditionally, the North Central belonged to the PDP “and we will retake it back come Saturday”.

“So, I see a brighter prospect for PDP in the North Central states in this coming election,” he told LEADERSHIP in an interview in Lafia, Nasarawa State, on Monday, February 20.

Igbo Leaders Against Peter Obi's Presidential Ambition Should be Outcasts," Top G5 Governor Breathes Fire

In another development, the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom has condemned moves by some prominent Igbo leaders against the 2023 presidential ambition of Peter Obi, the Labour Party's flag bearer.

Speaking during his conferment of a chieftaincy title of Agu n’eche mba Ndigbo in Benue state on Monday, February 20, Ortom said that an Obi's candidacy is an opportunity for the Igbo people - a group of Nigerians majorly from the southeast region of the country - to be at the helm of affairs.

A Channels TV video showed clips of the governor urging Nigerians, especially the Igbos across the party divide to ensure they are fully in support of Peter Obi's candidate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Naira redesign: Atiku accuses three APC governors of promoting anarchy

On his part, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has accused some serving APC governors of deliberately promoting chaos in their domain a few days before the presidential election.

The PDP presidential candidate specifically accused the ruling party governors of inciting utterances that have sparked riots in their states.

The former vice president called on security agencies to ensure that the governors do not have their way through their recent actions.

