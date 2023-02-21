In a new twist, Governor Samuel Ortom's kinsmen have decided to dump him, a few days to the presidential election

Interestingly the Benue PDP stakeholders dumped Ortom and declared total support for Atiku Abubakar, the party's flagbearer

Meanwhile, the PDP stakeholders insisted they would vote for Atiku in Benue state and not Peter Obi of Labour party that was endorsed by Ortom

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in Benue state are divided over the choice of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate in the forthcoming elections.

This development is coming hours after the Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom during a town hall meeting, endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi asked Benue people to vote “obediently”.

PDP chieftains disown Ortom in Benue

Reacting, at a town hall meeting organised by Benue State Professionals for Atiku in Makurdi, the state capital, the senator representing Benue South, Abba Moro, urged the people to vote for Atiku in the forthcoming election, a report by Leadership confirmed.

Moro, who described the PDP candidate as the only one to take Nigeria out of its current mess, further warned Benue electorate against being indecisive, The Punch report added.

He added that Atiku is the only outstanding candidate that can get votes across the six geopolitical zones.

