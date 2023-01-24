The presidential campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed surprise at the claim of Hajiya Naja’atu Mohammed that resigned from the council when she was actually sacked.

According to a statement sent to Legit.ng and signed by Mahmud Jega, public affairs adviser of the Tinubu media office, Mohammed was sacked because it was discovered that she was a mole in the ruling party.

Jega stated that the former director of the civil society organisation of the campaign council was planted in the party by Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The statement added that Mohammed was successful in deceiving the public but her sack letter had just arrived from the council and the APC.

Jega stated that her utterances since she was sacked from the council are a testament that she was never fit to serve in the council in the first place until she was discovered that she was a mole.

The council added that she once issued a pseudo-medical report on the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, following a brief meeting in London.

The statement partly read:

"As conclusive proof of her unstable and unreliable character, Naja’atu said in her pre-emptive “resignation letter” that she was quitting party politics as the political parties have no ideological differences and her values and beliefs no longer align with party politics.

"Within a day, pictures surfaced in the media showing her meeting with the PDP presidential candidate and declaring her support for him."

