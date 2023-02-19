The popular London-based newspaper, The Economist, has picked a side in Nigeria's 2023 presidential election

In a recent article, the newspaper picked Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, as the best choice for the country

The Economist also predicted what will happen if the APC and the PDP presidential candidates win the forthcoming polls

London, UK - Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, The Economist, a London-based newspaper, has picked the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as the best choice for Nigeria.

In a recent article, the newspaper said Nigeria desperately needs a new kind of leadership and "Peter Obi offers the best hope of it."

The Economist says Labour Party presidential candidate is the best choice for Nigeria. Photo credits: @OfficialABAT, @PeterObi, @atiku

Source: Twitter

According to the Economist, Obi diagnoses Nigeria’s failings more precisely than his contenders.

Nevertheless, the newspaper said the former governor of Anambra state is not much better at explaining how he would fix the problems.

“Obi talks of supporting business, freer trade, and getting a grip on Nigeria’s mounting debts. He diagnoses the country’s failings more precisely than his rivals, though he is not much better at explaining how he would fix them.

"His promises to scrap the staggeringly wasteful petrol subsidy and rationalise the central bank’s many exchange rates are echoed by his opponents," the article read.

Peter Obi not entirely a new broom, says the Economist

The Economist further noted that Obi, having served as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s vice presidential candidate in 2019 is "not entirely a new broom.

"He has faced questions over undeclared offshore assets. (He says he earned the money in question before he took office as governor.)" the newspaper stated.

Nevertheless, it said the LP flagbearer offers hope in a country that has been cursed with bad leaders.

“But he is the only candidate to offer Nigerians much hope of change. In a country that has been badly and repeatedly failed by its leaders, he is easily the best choice," the London-based media outfit said.

Tinubu unlikely to bring change if he wins

The Economist said the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is not likely to bring any change if he wins.

It described the former Lagos governor as “an old-school politician who, at 70 years old, is unlikely to shake things up”.

Atiku is no better than Tinubu, says the Economist

The newspaper also stated that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is no better than Tinubu.

It added that the former vice-president has grandiose ideas for industrialisation and one million new police officers but no plan for how to pay for them.

Tinubu tipped to win 2023 presidential election

In another report, a new poll conducted by the Nigerian Human Rights Community (NHRC), consisting of 134 organisations, tipped Tinubu to win the 25 February 2023 general election.

The group, at a press conference addressed by its Secretary-General, Taiwo Adeleye, in Lagos projected that Tinubu would win based on the analysis of the preferences of 19,365 persons that its researcher polled in January.

The NHRC poll revealed that Tinubu holds a magnificent lead and is on course to win the 2023 general elections.

