The friends and associates of Senator Smart Adeyemi, have called on the lawmaker to contest for the number one elective position in Kogi state.

The Punch reports that the call on the lawmaker who is currently representing Kogi West senatorial district was made as the friends presented a bank draft of N50 million to Adeyemi.

Presenting the money draft to the lawmaker, the group promised to mobilise enough support for Senator Adeyemi to emerge victorious in the Kogi state governorship election.

Smart Adeyemi has been urged by his friends and associates to contest for the Kogi governorship election. Photo: Nigerian Senate

Speaking on the presentation of the money, a special adviser to the lawmaker, Adeleye Oluwafemi, said the group hinged their support on Adeyemi's capacity to steer the affairs of the state.

He said:

“Today, the 19th of February, 2023, at the Maitama residence of Distinguished Senator Smart Adeyemi (CON), friends and associates of Senator Smart Adeyemi across Kogi State in Abuja, called on him to run for the gubernatorial race, equally raised fund to purchase the governorship form and promise to galvanise support across the entire state for him.”

He also said that the money was donated to Adeyemi by 50 of his friends and other associates across the state.

Yahaya Bello's chief of staff, Asuku joins Kogi governorship race

In accordance with the 2022 Electoral Act, the APC recently released its schedule of activities ahead of the Kogi governorship election in November.

Party chieftains in Kogi interested in governing the state have started picking their forms ahead of the primary elections.

One such chieftain is the current chief of staff to the governor of the state, Abdulkareem Jamiu Asuku.

Kogi govt accuses Emefiele, Bawa of working against APC ahead of polls

Earlier, the Kogi state government accused the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, of working to scuttle the chances of APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 presidential election.

The state's commissioner for information and communication, Kingsley Fanwo, made the allegation when he spoke with newsmen in Ilorin, Kwara state capital, on Wednesday, February 15.

According to him, Emefiele and Bawa are conniving with ‘certain forces’ to provoke Nigerians with draconian and anti-people policies that would spike insurrection and civil disobedience against Tinubu and the ruling APC.

