The APC in Enugu West Senatorial Zone on Sunday, February 19, defected to the PDP and endorsed the governorship candidate in the state, Peter Mbah

Speaking on Sunday, the forming acting chairman of the APC in Enugu, Gilbert Chikwado-Chukwu, said he and his colleagues defected because of good governance under the PDP

Receiving the defectors, the chairman of the PDP in the state, Augustine Nnamani, vowed that they will be treated fairly in the party

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Enugu - A lot of All Progressives Congress (APC) members in Enugu West Senatorial Zone have joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The defectors during an endorsement rally on Sunday, February 19, also endorsed the PDP's governorship candidate in the state, Peter Mbah, and set their brooms on fire.

Atiku held his campaign rally in Enugu recently (Photo: @atiku)

Source: Twitter

Describing the PDP as Enugu’s only hope for good leadership, the former APC members led by an erstwhile acting chairman, Gilbert Chikwado-Chukwu, noted that their action was historic and triumphant, PM News reports.

On behalf of others, Chikwado-Chukwu said they resolved to join the PDP because of the good governance and massive infrastructure the state was enjoying under the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

On his part, the chairman of the party in the state, Augustine Nnamani, lauded the new members for their decision and assured them of a level-playing ground in the affairs of the party.

His words:

“You have foresight for the realisation that it’s only the PDP that can continue to transform the state through its excellent policies.

“I want to appreciate you because you recognised that in Enugu, there is peace and security, massive infrastructure, thriving environment and other dividends of democracy."

Chimaroke Nnamani embarrassed by residents in Enugu state ahead of elections

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu was embarrassed by some state residents when his campaign trail visited a market.

The senator who represents Enugu East Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate met a hostile crowd when he attempted to canvass for votes in Coal Camp Spare Parts Market Enugu.

Residents who came out to catch a glimpse of the senator and his campaign team began shouting 'Onye Ohi' meaning 'Thief' as speakers mounted on one of the campaign vehicles repeatedly chanted 'Chimaroke.'

Source: Legit.ng