In accordance with the 2022 Electoral Act, the APC recently released its schedule of activities ahead of the Kogi governorship election in November

Party chieftains in Kogi interested in governing the state have started picking their forms ahead of the primary elections

One such chieftain is the current chief of staff to the governor of the state, Abdulkareem Jamiu Asuku

FCT, Abuja - The chief of staff to the governor of Kogi state, Abdulkareem Jamiu Asuku, has picked his nomination and expression of interest forms for the gubernatorial election under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At an event witnessed by a Legit.ng reporter, Asuku and his supporters on Saturday, February 18 visited the national secretariat of the APC in Abuja to pick up the forms.

Pharmacist Asuku and his supporters at the APC national secretariat in Abuja. Photo credit: @Pharm_Asuku

Source: Twitter

Speaking after obtaining the forms, the pharmacist-turned-politician promised to sustain the giant strides of his principal and outgoing governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

Asuku said he is the most qualified to continue after Bello, having been part of the "New Direction Government" since 2016 as director of protocol and later chief of staff to the governor from January 2020 till date.

He further said Bello had put an end to the tribal difference that was in existence before his emergence as governor, which he plans to sustain.

His words:

“I have presented myself to the good people of Kogi state to serve them, to consolidate on the numerous achievement of Governor Yahaya Bello.

“To consolidate on the all-inclusiveness style of leadership that His Excellency has enshrined in Kogi state and most importantly on his God-fearing leadership of justice, equity and fairness, that has brought development to the nooks and crannies of Kogi state.

“Of course, constitutionally his excellency can only serve for two terms of eight years or else the people of Kogi would have still ask him to continue serving.

“The second tenure of his excellency is about winding down and another election will take place for Kogi people to elect who will govern them. I present myself to serve and consolidate on the numerous achievements of his excellency Yahaya Bello.”

Kogi guber: Students, social media influencers endorse Asuku

In a related development, Leadership reports that the coalition of Governor Yahaya Bello Students Social Media Influencers (GYSSMI) has endorsed Asuku, to Governor Bello.

According to the group, Asuku is the best man to sustain governor Bello’s momentum of diversification, economic, and education reform in the state.

The coalition threw its weight behind the chief of staff on Friday, February 17 in Lokoja.

Governor Bello begs Nigerians as naira scarcity bites harder nationwide

Meanwhile, Governor Bello has made a solid appeal to Nigerians, as the scarcity of naira bites harder across the country.

While some angry youths have expressed their anger at the government through protests in some states, the Kogi governor urged citizens to be focused on the crucial task ahead of electing the country's next leaders.

He also stated that the naira redesign policy is against the victory of the APC in the forthcoming elections.

Kogi govt accuses Emefiele, Bawa of working against APC ahead of polls

Earlier, the Kogi state government accused the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele, and the Economic and Financial Crimes commission chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, of working to scuttle the chances of APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 presidential election.

The state's commissioner for information and communication, Kingsley Fanwo, made the allegation when he spoke with newsmen in Ilorin, Kwara state capital, on Wednesday, February 15.

According to him, Emefiele and Bawa are conniving with ‘certain forces’ to provoke Nigerians with draconian and anti-people’s policies that would spike insurrection and civil disobedience against Tinubu and the ruling APC.

