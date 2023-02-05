Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party has once again established his popularity ahead of the 2023 polls

In the latest opinion poll released by Nextier SPD, Obi out-pointed his counterparts with a wide margin at polls

He led the polls with 37 per cent and was closely followed by Atiku Abubakar who was able to rack up 27 per cent

Elsewhere, the presidential flagbearer of the ruling party APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu settled for 24 per cent

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has once again eclipsed his counterpart, Bola Tinubu of the APC and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP in the latest election poll organised by Nextier SPD, an African-based international development consulting firm.

According to a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on the official page of the Labour Party on Sunday, February 5, Obi racked up a total of 37 per cent on the poll and was closely followed by the PDP with 27 per cent and the APC with 24 per cent.

This latest development means Obi is highly favoured to win the presidential polls 20 days away from today despite being labelled as the underdog of the presidential polls.

Nextier SPD released its first poll in November 2022 and the Labour Party’s presidential candidate emerged as the most preferred.

Labour Party react to Obi's dominance at online poll

In reaction to this development, the Peter Obi presidential campaign organisation in a statement said:

“It is wonderful to note that the findings of Nextier’s second poll for the 2023 General Elections suggest that the message of hope of our Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, is resonating strongly with the Nigerian people.

“It demonstrates that the efforts of Nigerians from across the nation to take back their country and reshape its character and fortune to benefit all Nigerians are bearing fruit.

“We are delighted that His Excellency, Mr Peter Obi, who is seen as the burden bearer and hope for true change in Nigeria has the greatest net favorability rating among the leading presidential contenders."

With less than three weeks to the presidential polls, Peter Obi will have a difficult hurdle to contend with as he will be doing battle with political juggernauts like Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar.

However, many political pundits have tipped Obi to become the next presidential candidate if the voter turnout is massive as predicted by electoral experts.

