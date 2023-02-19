Ota, Ogun state - Ahead of the February 25 presidential election, Bishop David Oyedepo, founder and senior pastor of Living Faith Church aka Winners’ Chapel, has urged Nigerians to vote for leaders with capacity and character.

The respected cleric said this while addressing worshippers during a sermon on Sunday, February 19, at the Winners Chapel, Nigerian Tribune.

Bishop Oyedepo advised the electorates to vote wisely just as he noted that Nigeria is not an entity or property but a people who are not for sale.

“I am for the peace and stability of Nigeria, Nigeria is not for sale. We are not an entity or property, we’re a people and we are not for sale.

“You do not need to be a billionaire to be a president, you need capacity, you need character and we have them in every part of the country, everyone is free to join a party, but if you do not join the wellbeing of this nation, you are in problem.

“It will take an emergency intervention to revive this nation in gross distress. This week is decisive, so vote wisely. Vote for a leader with capacity and character," the bishop said.

Source: Legit.ng