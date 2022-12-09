Human rights activist Deji Adeyanju has revealed that Peter Obi, the Labour Party bannerman was not endorsed by Bishop David Oyedepo at Shiloh 2022

Adeyanju critiqued the former Anambra state governor for bringing his political campaign to a place of worship

He further backed his in a tweet stating that Peter Obi was not handed the microphone through out his stay in Canaanland

Following the visit of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate to the 2022 Shiloh program at the Living Faith Church Worldwide on Thursday, December 8, socio-political analyst and human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has reacted.

In a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, December 9, Adeyanju revealed that the general overseer of Living Faith Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo did not endorse the former Anambra state governor.

Peter Obi was greeted with a grand welcome as congregants at Canaanland screamed with joy for the Labour Party presidential candidate. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: UGC

Adeyanju further disclosed that the Labour Party flagbearer was not given the mic to speak despite being introduced by Bishop David Abioye.

He, however, berated obi for bringing politics to the church, noting that the house of God is not a platform for political campaigns.

His tweet reads:

"Bishop refused to endorse him. He wasn’t given a mic and papa said all of them can come but God will make his choice.

"The church should never be turned to a campaign ground for politicians."

To further authenticate his claim that was denied an endorsement from the church, he tweeted:

"I have attended Living Faith non-stop since 1997 and participated in every Shiloh."

Source: Legit.ng