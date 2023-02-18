Nasir El-Rufai, the Kaduna state governor, has said for personal reasons, he does not pass judgment on people's health

According to the governor, doing so is like passing a curse on oneself because no one knows who will die first, particularly those above 60

However, El-Rufai maintained that the time he has spent with Tinubu proved to him that the APC presidential candidate has the mental capacity to govern Nigeria

Kaduna - Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna state, has finally commented on the heath status of Bola Tinubu, the presidential torchbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor noted that he has no access to his medical report, but he believes that any person above the age of 60 has health problems, such as high blood pressure.

The governor disclosed this while speaking in an interview with Premium Times.

Satirically, the governor said:

"I don't have high BP; I give people high BP".

The superstition of passing judgment on people's health, El-Rufai says

He then went further to say that he dislike passing judgment on people's health because that could be a curse on him based on his experience.

The governor narrated that:

"I still remember the funeral committee of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe when he was rumoured to be dead, and Okafor and Mbadiwe constituted themselves into the funeral committee. Then it was found that Azikiwe was not dead, and then, all of them died before him."

El-Rufai added that another reason he does not pass judgment on peoples health, particularly those who are above 60, no one knows who will go first.

He disclosed that though Tinubu's has leg problem, he insisted that the APC candidate has the mental capacity to govern the country based on the time they spent discussing.

