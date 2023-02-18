"Strategic leaders relegate religion and ethnicity because they breed mediocrity but advance the course of nationalism, patriotism, sincerity of purpose and all, the tendencies that promote the public good".

This is according to the Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma.

Governor Uzodimma stated this during his paper presentation at the National Defence College Abuja as part of the intellectual advancement of the foremost institution.

Governor Uzodimma says today's leaders prefer ethnic and religious divide. Photo credit: John Aaron

Speaking on Strategic Leadership and National Development, Governor Hope Uzodimma took time to evaluate National Security, Strategic Leadership, and Development and concluded that unless the concepts are treated as being intertwined, society will continue to pay a negative price.

He then maintained that we have no choice but to treat the concepts as interwoven.

Drawing from his personal experience since becoming a political figure in the country, functioning as a senator for eights years and now as Governor for three years, Governor Uzodimma regretted that today's leaders have failed to build a cohesive society, preferring instead, to expand the frontiers of the ethnic and religious divide, for selfish consideration.

According to the Governor, to be a good leader, you must be ready to be mentored and also be a person who is willing to be transparent and accountable to the people you serve.

He charged the Faculty members to rise to the occasion of being part of the team that will promote national security through strategic leadership, all of which will culminate in bringing development to the Nation.

