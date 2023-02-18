Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna state, has said he is speaking up against President Muhammadu Buhari's naira redesign policy because of 3 of many reasons

The governor disclosed that the progressives governors cared about President Buhari's legacy and they are working to preserve it

According to El-Rufai, he is more closer to Buhari among the governors and he has the responsibility of telling him the truth when he is getting it wrong

Kaduna - The governor of Kaduns state, Nasir El-Rufai, has disclosed 3 reasons he is speaking up against the President Muhammadu Buhari's naira redesign scarcity.

While noting that the governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have intelligence that some element closer to the President are working with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, he said he has to lead the talk against the policy.

While speaking with Premium Times in an interview, the governor of Kaduna listed 3 reasons for his actions.

His closeness to Buhari

El-Rufai noted that among the APC governors, he is the closest to President Buhari because they have been together since the day of the defunct Congress of Progressives Change (CPC) before the merger that formed the APC ahead of 2015 general election.

He added that he has the responsibility of telling the president the truth about the policy he is implementing and why the policy should not be implemented in a hurry.

Marketing Buhari

The governor stated his second reason is that many in the APC believe in Buhari. They marketed him to the public and convinced many Nigerians to vote for him.

He added that they have no regret for being Buharists, adding that:

"Whatever the failure of this administration might have been, it is still much better than the direction President Jonathan's administration was taking us to."

Preserving Buhari's Legacy

El-Rufai further maintained that the APC loyalists who have tagged as Buharists also have the responsibility of ensuring that his legacy is preserved.

He stressed that they have to ensure that his dignity is intact because there are people around him, in their own view, did not have any concern about that because what matters to "these elements" is holding on to their power and privileges.

See the video here:

