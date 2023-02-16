The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been barred from expelling the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom

This was contained in an order handed to the party by the Benue State High Court on Thursday, February 16

The court also restrianed the party or its official from stopping the governor from contesting for Benue North West senatorial seat in the forthcoming 2023 general election

A Benue State High Court has issued an order of interim injunction, restraining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from expelling the governor of the state and member of the party's G5 team Samuel Ortom.

In an order issued by Justice A.I Itoyonyiman on Thursday, February 16, the court held that the PDP, its National Working Committee (NWC), National Executive Committee (NEC) or its National Officers (elected or appointed) cannot expel Ortom.

he court's order followed a Suit with number MHC/46/2023 which was brought before the court on Wednesday, February 16th, 2023.

In the suit, Governor Ortom is the Plaintiff/Applicant while PDP and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are the first and second defendants/respondents respectively.

The court upon hearing the Affidavit of Hon. Abraham Kwaghngu, Politician, Nigerian Citizen of Governor's Office, Benue State Government House, Makurdi, Benue State, sworn to and filed at the High Court Registry, Makurdi on February 15, made the following order:

A statement issued by Nathaniel Ikyur, the chief press secretary to the governor highlighted the court's ruling as stating thus:

“Restraining the 1" defendant/respondent either by itself or its National Working Committee and/or it National Executive Council and/or its National officers (elected or appointed) and/or its North- Central Zonal Executive Officers (elected or appointed) and/or its Benue State Officers (elected or appointed) and/or its Guma Local Government Area Officers (elected or appointed) and/or its Nzorov Council Ward Officers (elected or appointed) or any of its other organs or officials (anyhow so called) from expelling, suspending or levying any other punishment on the Plaintiff/Applicant pending the determination of the Motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction.

“An interim order of injunction is also made restraining the 2nd Defendant/Respondent either by itself or any of its Officials/Officers/Directors/Departmental or other Heads/any other officer by whatever name called from receiving and/or acting upon any communication made by the 1st Defendant/Respondent seeking to disqualify from contesting or seeking not to be placed on the ballot paper the name of the Plaintiff/Applicant as the 1st Defendant's candidate for the Benue North West Senatorial District in the 2023 general election pending the determination of the Motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction.

“An order of interim injunction is made restraining the 2nd or Defendant/Respondent either by itself any of its Officials/Officers/Directors/Departmental or other Heads/any other officer by whatever name called from refusing for whatever reason to place the name of the Plaintiff/Applicant on the ballot to contest the Benue North West Senatorial election slated for February 25th, 2023 or any other rescheduled dated pending the determination of the Motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction."

Ikyur further stated that the governor had earlier approached the court with the following demanding an order of interim injunction restraining the PDP or its agents and officials at all levels from sanctioning or punishing him.

The governor also sought the court's order restraining the party and its officials from seeking to disqualify Ortom from contesting or seeking not to be placed on the ballot papers as the PDP's candidate for the Benue North West Senatorial District in the 2023 general elections.

The matter has been slated for hearing on the 24th of February, 2023.

