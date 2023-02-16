The former INEC REC, Mike Igini, has laid bare what the electoral commission is doing to ensure the 2023 election is free, fair and credible

In an interview, Ignini explained that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), is one of the processes the INEC will use to curb rigging in the forthcoming election

Reacting, some Nigerians queried INEC's conduct in the Osun state governorship election while others maintained they would monitor the whole electioneering process with INEC, going forward

A former Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Akwa Ibom State, Mike Igini, has revealed what the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is doing to ensure the 2023 general election is free, fair and credible.

In an interview with Arise TV, Igini maintained that the 2023 election is not going to be a game as usual for corrupt politicians.

Igini revealed INEC has developed processes that will make rigging the 2023 elections very difficult. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun

INEC will make it difficult for anyone to rig the 2023 election, Igini says

Mike Igini further explains why the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is rigging-proof.

Watch the VIDEO.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the comment section of the news site and reacted to the development.

@Megxo_official tweeted:

"So how come the Osun state OVER VOTING, that in my opinion, the APC and the PDP should be disqualified for."

@H_harymosco tweeted:

"I don’t trust INEC, we must observe every process ourselves, APC would definitely try to rig."

@abikanlu tweeted:

"Why did INEC produces 3 results in Osun?

@WickedSoal tweeted:

"Oga stop to shout.

"Just brief us"

