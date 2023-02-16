On Wednesday, angry youths took to the streets in Edo state over the state government's suit filed in Abuja, supporting the CBN's naira redesign policy

On Thursday, February 16, Edo residents would finally smile as their governor provided a huge relief for them to cushion the harsh effect of the naira scarcity in the state

Reacting, some Nigerians noted that it is a welcome development at this crucial time, while others opined it is coming very late following the protest that erupt in the state

The governor of Edo state has finally heard the lamentation of his people.

Governor Godwin Obaseki as part of the efforts to further cushion the effect of the scarcity of the new naira notes in the land provides free bus service to residents in Edo state.

Edo governor gives free bus service to residents. Photo credit: Governor Godwin Obaseki

Source: Facebook

Obaseki remembers Edo residents as naira scarcity bites harder

Obaseki made this disclosure through a statement posted on his Instagram page on Thursday, February 16, 2023, and sighted by Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The statement reads thus:

Free bus services by ECTS to cushion effect of cash crunch

"I have directed that beginning from today, Thursday, February 16, 2023, all Edo City Transport Service (ECTS) buses are to provide free services to passengers, as a means of reducing the effect of the cash crunch experienced by the people.

"The directive is applicable to all routes and is effective till Monday, February 20, 2023, after which further announcement would be issued on the matter.

"The government calls on the people to remain calm and law-abiding and assures that normalcy will be restored shortly."

Nigerians react:

Nigerians reacted to the move by the Governor on his Instagram page.

sultankay_01 said:

"I tot you were in court against other governors saying the deadline should not be changed,, that ur people aren't affected.. so, effect of what are you reducing."

greatuyi prayed:

"God bless you sir . . But Sir , what about free food sir. ?

onogedorcas said:

"This thought of humane act is apt at the moment. God bless you the initiators and the executors. God bless the Governor ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

sir_senrio wrote:

"After d death of people, I think it came too late sir."

needsesan stated:

"Election don near... you all think masses are fools."

CBN: Tinubu Makes Strong Appeal After Naira Scarcity Protests Across Nigeria

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25 poll, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, February 15, urged Nigerians to shun any form of violence as the naira scarcity worsens.

In a statement made available on Facebook by the APC presidential campaign director, Bayo Onanuga on Wednesday night, and sighted by Legit.ng on Thursday, February 16, Tinubu described the prevailing situation as a phase that would soon pass away.

The presidential flagbearer sympathised with Nigerians over the pains they go through to withdraw money from banks and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

Cash crunch: 2 Powerful authorities Emefiele has kicked against

The law, court and constitution are the primary authorities that should run the affairs of a country, but Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) appears to be running against these authorities in the implementation of the naira redesign policy.

In November 2022, the CBN unveiled the new naira notes while announcing that the old ones would stop being legal tender on January 31, 2023.

Following tension and outcry from Nigerians who could not get the new naira notes after depositing the old ones, Emefiele met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina state, on Sunday, January 29 and subsequently announced 10 days extension for Nigerians to swap their naira notes.

Source: Legit.ng