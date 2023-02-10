On Saturday, February 25th, 2023, and March 11th, Nigerians would head to the poll to cast their vote and elect President Muhammadu Buhari's successor as well as other leaders in various elective positions

Political analysts and notable leaders have urged Nigerians to protect their votes by actively participating in the polls

A Nigerian lawyer and political analyst in a chat with Legit.ng revealed Nigerians can protect their votes by monitoring the activities of INEC, the process of collation, counting, and declaration of results in their various polling unit

Ahead of this month's presidential election, a Nigerian lawyer and political analyst have revealed how electorates can protect their votes.

Barrister A.D. Rotimi George Esq., a member of the National Executive Council of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), who doubles as the NBA secretary, Bukuru branch in Plateau state, in a chat with Legit.ng urged Nigerians to actively participate in the poll.

Nigerians have been urged to work in unity with INEC so as to prevent election rigging and manipulation. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun

He noted that Nigerians can protect their vote by monitoring the entire process of the exercise in their various polling units; that is they have to work with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Barrister Rotimi said:

"Nigeria holds the largest election in Africa and instances appear when there’s the need for our votes to be protected from electoral bandits and enemies of democracy.

"Protection of votes oftentimes seems Herculean or a onerous task. However, with tenacity and a will mind, it is not impossible to achieve.

"In this 2023 general elections; Nigerians can protect their votes by ensuring, as a matter of duty that after voting, they wait to monitor the process of collation, counting and declaration of results in their various polling units.

"After the declaration of results, patience should be exercised in also ensuring that the total number of votes are documented in the election result sheets."

Barrister Rotimi highlighted biggest challenges INEC may face

Barrister Rotimi, while speaking on the role of INEC to ensure the 2023 general election is free, fair and credible said,

"Credit must be given to INEC organizing and superintending our elections in NIgeria. While this is commendable, it is evidently clear that challenges and obstacles abound and awaits them. INEC at different fora has firmly expressed its determination to tackle these challenges headlong."

“Growing insecurity in several parts of the country and the increasing number of IDPs will pose the biggest challenge to the conduct of the 2023 general election. So many of the IDPs are in the houses of friends and relatives and have lost their PVCs and it is next to impossibility to recreate their polling units.”

What can INEC do differently? Barrister Rotimi reveals

Speaking further on how INEC can tackle the challenges listed above and ensure the 2023 general election turns out successful, the political analyst added thus:

"I am sure that the Commission is doing its best to address all the challenges ahead of the election, including technology, logistics and people living with disabilities.

"For the operational challenges of technology, I will advice that the commission continues to learn from issues and challenges that arise from the deployment of technology and also continue to innovate and improve on them.

“The Commission cannot be seen to travel backwards but to continue to improve on its technological base and innovations. The Commission should continue to work with security agencies to protect their equipment and personnel. It should also ensure that it’s best brains are deployed and trained towards the effective usage of BVAS (Bimodal Voter Accreditation System) machine.

"The simulation and transmission of votes from the BVAS to the central server must as a matter of transparency be seamless, effective, efficient, time bound and highly protected from any interruption by hackers and electoral bandits and enemies of democratic transmission of power.

"This is the final step in the elections. It is the official announcement of election results by the electoral administrators. The announcement of results is a mandatory legal requirement of the electoral process. To safeguard integrity, the results must accurately reflect the total votes, taking into account decisions on disputed ballots."

