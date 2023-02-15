The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has dismissed a suit seeking to stop the forthcoming general elections over the exclusion of eligible Nigerians living abroad

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a fresh ruling, held that the existing law in the country did not guarantee the right of Nigerians in the Diaspora to vote in any election

Ahead of the presidential election slated to hold on February 25, the judge on Wednesday, February 15, dismissed the case while noting it lacked substance

The judge also held that the right to vote in elections was not guaranteed by the country’s laws for Nigerians living abroad.

“The court does not enact laws. It cannot also expand the law in order to accommodate an issue before it no matter how sympathetic or humanitarian the cause or situation is,” the court held.

