FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari met with Bola Tinubu, the presidential torchbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at the presidential villa on Wednesday, January 15.

According to The Punch, reliable presidential sources disclosed that the meeting was held at Buhari's official residence, which was why Buhari arrived late at the Federal Executive Council meeting for over 40 minutes.

Buhari meets Tinubu at the presidential villa Photo Credit: Femi Adesina

Source: UGC

Buhari, Tinubu, enter fresh discussion

It was reported that the president arrived at the council chamber at about 10:40am, about an hour behind the schedule.

The meeting between the president and the APC presidential candidate came about 4 days after the ruling party held its rally at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

However, the reason for the meeting between the duo is still unknown, but it cannot be unconnected with the campaign of the APC and the forthcoming election.

Another source said President Buhari's delay resulted from his decision to monitor the result of the supreme court's ruling against the Central Bank of Nigeria and the federal government.

The apex court which was to decide on the federal government's new naira notes policy, adjourned the case on Wednesday, February 15 to February 22.

Buhari then proceeded to the council meeting where the ministers and cabinet members were waiting.

Source: Legit.ng