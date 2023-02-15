Borno, Biu - Comrade Isaac David Balami, the National Deputy Campaign Manager of the Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, has said that the North is in dire need of that man that would save it from the stranglehold of political elements dragging it backwards.

The former Spokesman of the TUC and ex-President of the Aircraft Pilots and Engineer is optimistic that Peter Obi, the party's presidential candidate, will emerge victorious in the coming presidential election scheduled to hold on February 25.

The trio of Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi has been tipped as the major forerunner for the 2023 presidential polls. Photo: Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi

In an interview with Legit.ng in Biu, Borno State, to kick off his grassroots mobilization for Peter Obi in the northeast, Balami insisted that contrary to the notion that the party lacks the requisite structure to beat the other two contenders in the north, Obi's chances of victory in the north is certain.

According to him, the 2023 election has taken a different turn from what it used to be, insisting that northerners have now realized that their destiny is not tied to tribal or religious politics but to authentic leadership, hence they have resolved to support the majority of Nigerians yearning for the new order that will be ushered in by the new government of Peter Obi.

He said:

"We are here to show our people in the northeast a few things they need to know about the man who is to come. We are here to disabuse their minds from the issue of tribe being planted in their minds for so long. We believe that life will be better off here if Peter Obi emerges.

"We believe that our people, even before coming down have made up their minds and have rejected the old way. They have realized that the old way is not the right way. Their life was not better under the PDP, neither was it better under the APC.

"We wish to thank our north central brothers for understanding the situation and for making up their minds to support Peter Obi. The support of our people in the northeast and that of the north central will surely hand over the seat of power to Mr. Obi."

2023 polls: "Obi is the answer", Balami to northeast voters

Balami assured northeast voters that Obi is the answer to the issue of insecurity in the region, stating that the northeast turned a killing field and an abode for bandits and other criminal elements would be redeemed under the leadership of Mr Peter Obi.

He said:

"He knows your plight. He has been here. He saw your situation and listened to your requests. One thing that I can assure you is that Obi is a man of his word."

Meanwhile, it is generally believed that the north will be challenging terrain for all the contestants in the February presidential election.

While the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has eaten deep into the core northern region, Shettima's influence is expected to reduce that strength. Also, in Kano and other areas of the north, the New Nigerian People's Party (NNPP)is said to be pulling a severe weight.

In the North Central, including Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa, and FCT, the Labour Party's Peter Obi is gaining much ground.

Some believe that Kaduna and Katsina will be a challenging battleground for all the candidates, even as it is likely that the LP will ride on the influence of its Presidential candidate, Datti Ahmed, to defeat El-Rufai and the APC in the state.

Whichever way, a run-off election is likely, as predicted by most analysts.

