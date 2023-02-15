Northern voters have been urged to carefully select the quality of president they should vote for in the forthcoming election

The apex socio-political organisation in the north made this known at the 10th anniversary of the Northern General Assembly

According to the organisation, the north needs a president with the ideas, the mental and physical capacity

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has encouraged voters in the region to vote for a president that has their interest at heart.

The Pan-Arewa socio-political organisation, Northern Elders Forum (NEF) disclosed this at the 10th anniversary of the Northern General Assembly of NEF, held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja on Wednesday, February 15.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, NEF listed some of the qualities voters in the state should vote for.

The statement read:

"Distinguished invitees, Ladies and gentlemen, the North knows its interests, and will vote in the next elections for them. At this stage, the best way those interests will be served is by advising all Northern voters to exercise their choices very carefully.

"What the north needs is a president with the ideas, the mental and physical capacity and the freedom from narrow, ethnic bases to be trusted to lead us out of our lamentable circumstances. We trust the political maturity of the Northern voter, and we have faith that he will rise to the occasion.

"We on our part will continue to offer advise and guidance to our fellow Northerners when it becomes necessary. We recognize the very high expectations of Northerners that our Northern groups should guide them on the choice of the best candidates, and we will not betray their trust."

