With less than ten days to the 2023 polls, electorates, political parties and other stakeholders have been schooled on how the election will be won

President Muhammadu Buhari's aide, Tolu Ogunlesi revealed that an election that without focusing on population is a sham

He stated that the population density of voters across the six geo-political zones differs and it is a determinant to victory

The Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital and New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi says the pathway to winning the 2023 presidential polls is by voting numbers per zone (and possible turnout).

He made this submission in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, February.

The trio of Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi has been tipped as the major forerunner for the 2023 presidential polls. Photo: Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi

Ogunlesi stated that election is not won only by percentage of voters rather by the percentage of votes per zone.

He tweet reads:

"Any Presidential poll that does not somehow account for voting numbers per zone (and possible turnout) is a sham, plain and simple.

"I repeat: Any poll that focuses ONLY on % of votes, without population-weighting, is a scam."

He further revealed that the six geo-political zones that makes up the federation differs in voting population while noting that elections victory cannot only be determined by an absolute national percentage because of the difference in voting population.

Ogunlesi said:

"The 6 geo-political zones of Nigeria do not have equal voting numbers, or turnout patterns. As a Poll you can ONLY rely exclusively on an absolute national % (i.e. simple average of the six regional %) as determinant of winner, if and only if all zones had EQUAL numbers/patterns."

