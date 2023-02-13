A mammoth crowd of party supporters and other residents on Monday thronged the All Progressives Congress campaign rally in Gombe where the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, unveiled his plans for the state and canvassed support for his aspiration.

Tinubu, who landed at the Gombe International Airport around 12:30pm, was received by his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the host-governor, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, among other party chieftains.

Hundreds of party faithful joined in the reception party at the airport, creating a long convoy of vehicles.

Mammoth crowd attends Tinubu's rally in Gombe. Photo credit: Abdulaziz Abdulaziz

The convoy was warmly cheered by residents as it moved through the streets to the palace of the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar, for traditional homage.

The Pantami Stadium venue of the rally was filled to the brim with enthusiastic party supporters.

Addressing the rally, Tinubu thanked the people of Gombe State and Governor Yahaya for the grand reception, promising to deliver dividends of democracy when elected.

He said the recently-developed Kolmani oil wells in the state would receive adequate attention to ensure full commercial operation and benefits for the people.

Tinubu also pledged to institute an industrial park in the state, which will provide employment and create skills and wealth for the people.

He also asked attendees at the rally to ensure the return of Governor Yahaya for his second term.

In his speech, President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, said the people of North East have nothing but praises for the APC administration for helping them overcome challenges and developing the zone.

"The APC administration helped us discover oil here. The entire North East would have to reciprocate this gesture by voting for the APC in appreciation," he said.

In his remarks, Governor Yahaya said APC is well grounded in Gombe State and will win all elections comfortably. He urged voters to vote for the APC at all levels.

Governor Yahaya said if elected for another term, he would consolidate on the achievements recorded in his first term.

Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Ali Pantami, who also addressed the rally delivered President Muhammadu Buhari's plea for voters in Gombe State to support the party and its candidates at all levels.

He said President Buhari had declared support for Tinubu and all candidates of the APC in the forthcoming election which, he said, has made it binding on everyone in the administration to equally support the candidacies.

Other dignitaries who were at the rally included Governors Muhammad Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Prof Babagana Zulum (Borno) and Hon. Simon Lalong (Plateau) who is also the Director-General of the Tinubu-Shettima campaign, former governor Ali Modu Sheriff, members of the National Assembly and other chieftains of the party.

