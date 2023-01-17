The Enugu East Concerned Youth Forum has accused the senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District, Dr Chimaroke Nnamani of occupying their seat in the senate out of his selfish interest.

The forum made this known to the newsmen, citing a video released by the senator purporting that he empowered 50 members of the constituent with a refrigerator after days of training.

The coordinator of the Forum Comrade Nnamdi Chukwu said that the senator has never engaged his district nor attracted any project to the zone since he was elected, and noted that the video in circulation was just a coordinated script to show off because the election is near.

Comrade Chukwu in his statement asked; "How can you claim to train people on skills and empower them with a refrigerator, who are the people empowered and where did you select them from?"

He also insisted that 50 refrigerators for 8 years in the senate is nothing but an insult to the people of Enugu East senatorial zone.

Also speaking, Secretary of the Forum, Comrade Chukwuebuka Nwatu in his own statement said that the show off from the senator was because he noticed that people of the zone are tired of him and advised the good people of Enugu East to ignore his deception

He insisted that Senator Nnamani has been in the senate to represent his pocket and must not be allowed to continue robbing Enugu East of quality representation.

