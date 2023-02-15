Ondo, Akure - Amid the continuous scarcity and scrabble for the new naira notes, residents of Ondo state trooped out in their numbers at the CBN annex in Alagbaka, Akure, to protest the rejection of the old naira notes.

However, it was reported that police operatives came to the rescue to douse the tension as they surrounded the premise of the CBN annex in the state to restore normalcy.

Operatives of the Nigerian police force were right on time at the CBN premises in Alagbaka, Akure-Ondo state to restore normalcy. Photo: NPF HQ

As reported by TheCable, it was gathered that the residents complained that commercial banks and business outlets in the state's metropolis rejected old naira notes.

Recounting their ordeals about the development of things in the state, Emmanuel Adeniyi, a resident of Ondo state, said:

“The automated teller machines (ATM) of the commercial banks are still dispensing the old notes and they are rejecting the notes from us. What kind of impunity is that?"

Another protester at the scene of the protest who pleaded anonymity said:

“You can just imagine. The bank is not collecting the old notes from us. They directed us to go and deposit the money at the CBN office and it’s the reason why we are here right now.”

“Sadly, these banks are still dispensing old notes to us and they are not collecting the old notes by hand any longer. It’s just frustrating.”

Despite the Supreme Court ruling halting the CBN deadline, the apex bank has insisted that it would not be going back on its decision to enforce the use of the new naira note at the stipulated date it had earlier assigned.

