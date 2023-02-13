President Muhammadu Buhari's special assistant on digital and new media, Tolu Ogunlesi, had attacked Peter Obi's supporters for condemning him when he listed his employer's achievement

Ogunlesi wondered why it became a problem for his critics when they also listed Obi's achievement without being attacked

The APC chieftain added that he is just an ordinary person like every other Nigerian as his 7 years with the president did not grant him any special status

Tolu Ogunlesi, the special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on digital and new media, has lashed out at those who criticized him for outlining the achievement of the present administration.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in a podcast interview on Twitter, lamented that people are condemning him for outlining the achievement of the administration he worked for while opposition parties also outline their candidates' achievements.

Ogunlesi attacks Peter Obi supporters

Ogunlesi lamented the fact that some Nigerians are not tolerating any comment from the ruling party and are always ready to attack APC members.

He said he also experienced what ordinary Nigerians experience on the street as he has not been privileged to have an official car, driver, house and other benefits enjoyed by political appointees.

His statement reads:

"Why do you have issues with what has been done? The Peter Obi that you're supporting. Is he not going to come and do stuff as well? When he does those stuff, are you not going to say he did these stuff?

"The people that are supporting Peter Obi, are they not telling us he did this and this in Anambra?

"So, how is it a problem when I come, a job that I have done for 7 years, to highlight the things that my government has done?"

Ogunlesi says working with Buhari for 7 years has not change his status from ordinary citizen

He queried how that has turned to him downplaying the challenges that Nigerians are facing.

The APC chieftain added:

"In case you do not know, I have worked for the president for 7 years, I do not have an official house, I do not have an official car, I do not have an official driver, I do everything that you do as a citizen."

See the video below:

