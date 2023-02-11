Some supporters of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), have narrated how they were attacked by hoodlums in Lagos

Some persons sustained injuries, while vehicles were also destroyed.

Reacting to the incident, Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos police spokesperson, said the state criminal investigation department will investigate the matter and arrest the attackers.

Peter Obi supporters recount attack at Lagos rally. Photo credit: The Punch

Source: UGC

Speaking with journalists, a member of the Obidient movement who identified himself as Oluwatoyin said someone was also stabbed.

“It seems APC are not happy with what we are doing today. They attacked us in Ajah and other parts of Eti-Osa LGA,” he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“They damaged our cars and injured many of us. A guy was just rushed to that place for treatment because he was stabbed by hoodlums.”

Another victim, who had machete cut on his body, said the hoodlums who attacked supporters at Jakande area came in two buses.

He added that the hoodlums fled after police officers arrived at the scene.

“We had a plan to move a convoy from Jakande to TBS. So, what we did was to arrange a truck, DJ, and a convoy of cars,” the LP supporter said.

“When we got to Jakande to make a U-turn and wait for other people to come, two buses loaded with guys came.

“They came down from the buses holding machetes and guns and they started attacking us. They scattered the cars and beat some people.

“To save my life, I laid at the Lekki-Epe expressway to obstruct traffic so that they won’t kill me.”

Source: Legit.ng