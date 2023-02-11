The eventual outcome of this month's presidential election has been predicted by a popular Lagos-based pastor

Apostle Victor Oku in a recent interview disclosed that the outcome of the election result would lead to a crisis in the country and many will be surprised

The man of God noted further that urged the religious faithful to remain united and not be divided by the issue of the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC

The Senior Pastor, Divine Mercy Church International, Lagos, Apostle Victor Oku has said that God revealed to him that the result of the Saturday, February 25th, 2023 Presidential election will astonish many.

In a chat with The SUN newspaper, the man of God disclosed that the result would cause an uprising.

Lagos pastor says 2023 presidential election result will stun many.

Speaking further, the clergyman, disclosed that the issue of a same-faith ticket should not divide Nigerians.

He thereby urged Christians and Muslims to see themselves as brothers and sisters from one God if Nigeria must attain a greater height.

The cleric stated thus:

"What I saw spiritually concerning the three major candidates for the presidency, Atiku Abubakar, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) and the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, they are all competent and credible, but one of them will win. The presidential election result will not go down well with many Nigerians.

"Because they have issues against the candidate that will emerge victorious whom they believe is unfit to govern the country. But God said he is His choice among all the contestants.

"Also, there are other things I saw concerning the election which I will not make public or say on air now."

Apostle Suleman speaks on 2023 presidential election, reveals how Nigerians can protect their votes

A renowned Nigerian Clergy and President of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman advised Nigerians to protect their votes during the forthcoming general elections.

The clergyman gave the advice via his official Twitter handle, on Thursday, February 2nd, and was sighted by Legit.ng on Sunday, February 5th, 2023.

The Apostle equally encouraged Nigerians to ensure they exercise their franchise in the 2023 general elections.

Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi? Pastor Kumuyi speaks on endorsing presidential candidate ahead of 2023 elections

Meanwhile, the General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William F. Kumuyi said he would not endorse or disqualify anyone wanting to become Nigeria’s president in 2023.

The pastor spoke on Wednesday, November 16, in Jalingo, the Taraba state capital, when he arrived for a global church workers conference.

Pastor Kumuyi noted that Nigerians should be allowed to choose who would govern them democratically and prayers should be sustained for God to make their choice the best for the country.

