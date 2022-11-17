Ahead of the 2023 general election, Pastor William F. Kumuyi has said he would not endorse or disqualify any presidential candidate

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry said all he does is pray that God gives Nigeria the best president in 2023

The respected Christian cleric added that Nigerians should be allowed to choose who would govern them democratically

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Jalingo, Taraba state - The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William F. Kumuyi, has said he would not endorse or disqualify anyone wanting to become Nigeria’s president in 2023.

The pastor spoke on Wednesday, November 16, in Jalingo, the Taraba state capital, when he arrived for a global church workers conference, Vanguard reported.

Pastor Kumuyi says he will not endorse or disqualify any presidential candidate ahead of 2023 elections. Photo credits: @pastorwf_kumuyi, @atiku, @PeterObi, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

2023 presidency: Nigerians should be allowed to choose, says Kumuyi

Pastor Kumuyi noted that Nigerians should be allowed to choose who would govern them democratically and prayers should be sustained for God to make their choice the best for the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“I don’t want to get into recommending or disqualifying anyone. All we do is pray that God would give us the best leader and the best president in our country.

"He knows who is who and He knows what everyone would do when they get there. And God does his work in such a mysterious way that we cannot preempt him and say this is what will happen if this person comes in.

“But we know how God fulfilled his purpose through Nebuchadnezzar and through all the people that ruled in Bible times. And they were not all people that were on this side of the fence or theology. We want to leave everything in the hands of God and allow the Nigerian citizens to choose the people that would rule our country by democratically voting," the cleric said.

Kumuyi makes declaration about 2023 elections

Similarly, Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Kumuyi declared that only God will determine the country's next president.

The cleric noted that everything is in the hands of God concerning the change of power in 2023 and that Nigerians will rejoice at the end of it.

Kumuyi made the declaration on Wednesday, August 24, at the palace of Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom, when he visited the monarch, Oba Victor Kiladejo.

Source: Legit.ng