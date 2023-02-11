Kogi, Kabba - The camp of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has intensified campaign strategies to intensify his presidential bid.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng on Friday, February 10, the Nigerian United for Tinubu/Shettima (NUFTS), a pro-Tinubu team visited residents of Kabba Local Government Area of Kogi State to provide them healthcare interventions.

Members of the Nigerian United for Tinubu/Shettima in Kabba local government, Kogi state. Photo: Nigerian United for Tinubu/Shettima

Source: Facebook

The visit was organised under the umbrella of the Primary Health Medical Outreach program, in partnership with local health organizations.

As gathered in statement, the outreach attracted streams of residents who troop out in there numbers to get free medical check-ups, treatments and diagnostic services with a focus on promoting healthy living and preventing the spread of diseases.

The program also educated residents about the importance of regular medical check-ups and healthy lifestyles.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The NUFTS team worked closely with local health organizations to ensure that the program was a success and that all participants received the necessary care and support.

The program was well-received by residents, who praised the organization for its commitment to improving the health and well-being of the community.

Meanwhile one of the residents who was a beneficiary of the intervention expressed gratitude to the NUFTS for their selflessness and goodwill to their community.

The resident said:

“I am very grateful to NUFTS for bringing this medical outreach to our community. The services provided were of great benefit to us, and I hope that this will become a regular event in Kabba.”

The NUFTS says it is committed to advocating for the candidacy of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his determination to improve the quality of life for all Nigerians, and this Primary Health Medical Outreach is one of the many initiatives aimed at achieving this goal.

Source: Legit.ng