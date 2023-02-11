FCT, Abuja - The federal government has announced that it will be introducing a linkage between between foreign and local businesses through a website to help Nigerians stranded in the diaspora.

This development was made known via a statement made available to Legit.ng on Friday, January 10.

DG of the ICRC, Michael Ohiani said the initiative would help curb situations like the earthquake in Turkey to help stranded Nigerians. Photo: Michael Ohiani

As contained in the statement, this website is will also serve as a linkage between the Nigerian ministry of foreign affairs and other foreign missions as a unified portal to help stranded Nigerians abroad.

Legit.ng gathered that this initiative will be under the supervision of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Meanwhile, the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama recently led a delegation from the ministry to the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) to seek its regulatory guidance to manage the portal using a PPP model.

The Minister and his team who were received by the Director General of the ICRC, Michael Ohiani and other management staff, briefed the ICRC on the project and the Ministry’s quest for an effective management.

He said:

“We have been looking for partners. So we are here to present our projects for you to see where there could be possibilities of co-operation. I have been told that we can sell this to the private sector.”

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the ICRC Michael Ohiani said that a project of this nature could help in situations like the recent earthquake that happened in Turkey.

He stated that such initiative will provide a platform that Nigerians can easily reach out to the Mission to seek help for themselves or other Nigerians.

Ohiani said:

“We can turn a part of it to a market place where people can key in. We have to find a way for it to make money so that the private sector can recoup its investment and remit some amounts to the Ministry.

“We can seek a way to deploy artificial intelligence into these to make the operations more seamless.

“We will look at the areas that will require partial commercialization, full commercialization and those that we don’t have to charge for.”

