FCT, Abuja - With less than two weeks to the much-anticipated 2023 general election, there have been a continuous call for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security outfits to synergise and conduct a violent-free poll.

This submission was made known by the Centre for Women Studies and Intervention (CWSI) in Abuja on Thursday, February 9.

CWSI has urged INEC to intensify its partnership with security agencies to protect electorates on election day. Photo: Segun Adeyemi

Speaking at the press briefing attended by Legit.ng, CWSI program manager Pascal Idogbe said there is a need to encourage women’s participation in Nigeria’s electoral practice.

While referring to Rwanda, he said women constitute about 50 to 60 per cent of their legislature while urging Nigeria to take a cue from it.

Idogbe said:

“INEC and security agencies should provide the enabling environment for women and girls to be encouraged to participate in the forthcoming election.

“Women have the mind of mother, they care about welfare and the future, if entrusted with anything they would not fail”

CWSI release pre-election activity scorecard

Meanwhile, CWSI at the press briefing reeled out its pre-election activity scorecard ahead of the 2023 polls.

CWSI project officer Precious Uwubiti revealed that during its Action for Better Female Participation in Elections in Nigeria (ABIPIN), five communities in two area councils of the FCT were reached.

According to Uwubiti, the outreach program positively impacted communities within AMAC (Apo, Wunba, Pyakassa, and Lugbe) and the Gwagwalada area council.

Uwubiti said:

"As a result of these sensitizations, 185 women and girls were reported to have collected their PVC 280 women and young girls were reached during the voter awareness meetings and rallies organized by the community cohorts.

"As a result of which, 100 women and girls have been able to collect their PVC. Increased and improved awareness on the rights and responsibilities of voters, the new electoral reforms and the benefits of young women and girls participating in decision-making."

