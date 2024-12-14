Lady Graduates From OAU with First Class Degree in Mathematics, Shares Lessons Learnt
- A graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Tijesunimi Afolami, bagged a degree in Mathematics
- She shared photos from her convocation ceremony as she stated that she graduated with a first class
- Many who came across her post celebrated and applauded the young lady for her academic achievement
A young lady, Tijesunimi Afolami, celebrated graduating from the Obafemi Awolowo University.
She graduated with a first-class degree in Mathematics.
In a LinkedIn post, the graduate shared photos from her convocation ceremony and revealed some lessons she had learnt.
She appreciated God and her family for making her journey successful as she looked forward to a more fulfilling future.
Tijesunimi said:
“The day is here—my Convocation Day! Today, I stand as The Math Queen, a proud graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, celebrating not just the degree I’ve earned but the incredible journey that brought me here.
“With First Class Honours in Mathematics, this achievement is a testament to resilience, the grace of God, and the power of a supportive community.”
She added:
“And now, with First Class Honours in hand and a heart full of hope, I’m ready to take on the world! To new beginnings, impactful ventures, and a future filled with purpose.”
Reactions as OAU graduate bags first class in Maths
Many who came across the post congratulated and applauded the young lady for her academic achievement.
Yusuf Olajide said:
“congrats keep shinning i see you at the very very top.”
Fafunso Elias said:
"Congratulations my able Vice President. The sky is your limit."
Johnson Aina said:
"Congratulations, Tijesunimi Afolami. You have done well. All the best in your future endeavors."
OAU accounting graduate bags first class
In a related story, Barakat Adesanya, a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, bagged a first class in Accounting.
She shared photos from her convocation ceremony listing the positions she held as an undergraduate.
Many who came across the post celebrated and applauded the young lady for her academic achievement.
Source: Legit.ng
