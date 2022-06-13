The residents of the Gosa community in the Federal Capital Territory received free medical treatment

The health care services were delivered to the residents by some churches - including Dunamis Church - in collaboration with the Christian Medical and Dental Association of Nigeria (CMDA Nigeria)

Chima Onoka, the chief executive officer of CDMA Nigeria said similar outreaches were ongoing at its branches nationwide

To mark its 50th anniversary, the Christian Medical and Dental Association of Nigeria (CMDA Nigeria), organized a free medical outreach for residents of Gosa in Abuja Municipal Council Area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT, and its environs.

The outreach is divided into two phases - the medical care started on June 10 and climaxed on June 13 - and the surgical care which is scheduled for June 24 to 26 is supported by Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Healthcare Christian Fellowship Nigeria, Christian Pharmacists Fellowship Of Nigeria and the Nigerian Medical Association.

Churches in collaboration with Christian Medical and Dental Association are delivering medical services in Abuja communities. Photo: Dunamis Church

Speaking with journalists at the venue on Sunday, June 13, the chief executive officer of the CMDA Nigeria, Chima Onoka, said similar outreaches were ongoing at its branches nationwide.

Responding to a question from reporters on if the outreach was just for Christians, Onoka said:

"No, no no! We have seen everybody. We have seen atheists. We have seen people that are traditional worshippers.

"We have seen Christians. We have seen Muslims. But the message is the same. We are here to bring healing. But not just healing but also hope. And the transformation in a holistic way."

Pastor Enenche praying for the residents of the community. Photo: Dunamis Church

"It is not just medical care. There is medical care. There is health counselling. And people are receiving all sorts of treatments free of charge. Not just people from this community but all its environs."

Meanwhile, the senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Paul Enenche, and his wife, Becky, who are all trained medical doctors, were on the ground and also attended to some of the patients.

Enenche, while addressing newsmen, said Dunamis is working with the CMDA Nigeria to ensure that the vision of ministering to the whole man; spirit, soul and body is realised.

He added:

"Minister to relieve their afflictions in the body, mental ministration and spiritual because we know that the core need of man is spiritual.

"As you can see, there are various health care delivery going on here. Children are being attended to by paediatricians, obstetricians and gynaecologists are here, retroviral screening for HIV and other infectious diseases going on."

He also noted that hepatitis vaccination is being administered to residents in the areas while physicians are attending to adults, dentists, ophthalmologists, and ear, nose and throat surgeons are also on the ground attending to people irrespective of religion.

Enenche who served as the president of CMDA Nigeria while in medical school over three decades ago said surgeries are being scheduled free of charge for everyone.

