The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council has announced the cancellation of its rally billed to hold on Thursday, February 16

James Faleke, a House of Representatives member and secretary of the campaign council announced this without giving any reason

Faleke also did not announce the new date for the rally in Kano, a very important state in terms of the number of voters and voter turnout

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council has cancelled its rally which was scheduled to hold on Thursday, February 16 in Kano state.

The development was announced in a short statement posted on Twitter on Thursday, February 9, signed by James Faleke, a House of Representatives member and secretary of the campaign council.

The APC presidential campaign council has cancelled its rally in Kano. Photo credit: Kashim Shettima

“Good evening all. Please be informed that the next Kano Rally for the 16/2/23 is hereby canceled. Signed. James Faleke,” the council tweeted.

Faleke did not give any reason for the cancellation. The lawmaker also did not announce the new date for the rally in Kano.

Kano, a northwestern state, is very important in terms of the number of voters and voter turnout.

Nigerians react

In his reaction on Twitter, Obagoriola Olumuyiwa, @Obasteve91, linked the cancellation of the rally to the current scarcity of Naira notes.

He tweeted:

"There is no cash for mobilization."

Yahaya MM, @StudentYahaya, said:

"No cash for mobilisation, thanks to Emifiele."

Seyi Badejo, @BadejoBadejo3, said:

"No need of going to Kano state again, Kano is in the bag already."

Momopee, @Momopee2, said:

"Is there another date? Or it's cancelled completely?"

Jappoy, @Jappoyoflondon, said:

"They have done Kano before but they planned to do it twice, I guess seeing Atiku's poor outing, they don't need to drag it much. They may go to Katsina or one northwest state twice to seal the 12m vote from there."

