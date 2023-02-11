The former aviation minister has made a strong revelation about the Buhari-Osinbajo-led government

According to Femi Fani-Kayode, the current scarcity of new notes and fuel shortages were bid by some elements to stop Bola Tinubu from emerging as Nigeria's next president

The chieftain of the ruling party in a statement further noted that no matter the moves of the cabals, Tinubu will emerge victorious in the forthcoming election

Femi Fani-Kayode, the Director of New Media for the APC presidential campaign council, is of the opinion that the current hardship Nigerians are facing is all for one aim.

According to the former minister of aviation, it is only aimed at stopping the flagbearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from emerging as Nigeria's next president.

Femi-Kayode admitted that the scarcity of the new naira notes was part of the plan to stop Tinubu's presidential ambition. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, CBN, Femi Fani-Kayode

FFK makes strong claims ahead of 2023 presidential election

In a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Saturday, February 11th, Fani-Kayode said,

"All this suffering and wickedness inflicted on a nation and foisted on a people just to stop ONE MAN from being elected President.

"Yet we shall prevail and @officialABAT and @KashimSM WILL be elected President & Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 14 days time."

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to Fani-Kayode's Twitter page and reacted to his statement.

@kazeemA83450264 tweeted:

"Una go hear am at the poll."

@UDiachavbe tweeted:

"You guys are too selfish and wicked. God is judging all of you in APC. You have all failed!

@Mustyinc5 tweeted:

"Somebody dey fear..... dey play."

@AmaechiCalistus tweeted:

"Abeg Peter Obi should give this man food na."

@ziyaetuk tweeted:

"Lol...if you get mind, be direct. Speak your mind freely. Lol."

Source: Legit.ng