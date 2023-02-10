A chieftain of the ruling APC, Femi Fani-Kayode has hit out at Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Afenifere leader

The former aviation minister noted that he disagrees with Pa Adebanjo that if Obi loses a Christian Southerner may never be President of Nigeria again

Fani-Kayode in a tweet on Thursday, February 9th, noted that both Southern and Northern Christians AND Southern and Northern Muslims WILL lead our country in the future

The former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the opinion of the leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, regarding the Labour Party's flagbearer's victory in the 2023 presidential election.

Pa Adebanjo has said that Nigerians should be prepared for a post-election crisis if the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi does not win the next election.

Fani-Kayode says Nigeria will remain united even if Peter Obi loses.

Source: Facebook

Fani Kayode reacts

Reacting to the statement, the chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Femi Fani-Kayode took to his Twitter page on Thursday, February 9th, to correct the Afenifere leader.

His tweet which was sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, February 10th, reads:

"If Obi loses a Christian Southerner may never be President of Nigeria again"- Baba Ayo Adebanjo.

"Baba mi, this is not true.

"Both Southern and Northern Christians AND Southern and Northern Muslims WILL lead our country in the future.

"We are ONE."

Nigerians react

Nigerians on Fani Kayode's Twitter page reacted to the development.

@AdamAbbaAji tweeted:

"Thank you for this compelling message!!! We must be united against any religious and regional bigotry."

@Mazi__Emeka tweeted:

"If this Muslim Muslim Ticket succeeds, A christian will never rule Nigeria again.

"Politicial parties will say, if we field q christian, we will loose.

"It must be resisted.

"Vote Peter Obi."

@J_mknite tweeted:

"Never will a same faith ticket succeed in Nigeria.... The day it happens will be the beginning of the end for the country."

@echomaestro5 tweeted:

"And you believe yourself?

@samfortune_3396 tweeted:

"Let the presidency goes to the East, the North, South West have been there from 1999 to date, for fairness and justice let the East test the Aso rock villa too."

@ikeh_divine tweeted:

"But Sir look at what is happening in Kaduna. It was a litmus test that worked. Now they don't want even a Christian as vice anymore in Kaduna APC. Seriously, Pa Ayo Adebanjo might just be right."

