Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been told that it is not his turn nor that of the southwest to govern Nigeria

This clear message was sent to the APC presidential candidate by the leader of Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, on Saturday, February 11, in Lagos

Adebanjo said it is actually the turn of the southeast to lead Nigeria and that there is nothing for the country if Peter Obi does not emerge as the next president

Lagos - The leader of Afenifere, a Yoruba socio-political group, Ayo Adebanjo, has said that the southwest region has had its fair share of the presidency.

During the presidential campaign rally of Peter Obi, the Labour Party's standard bearer, in Lagos on Saturday, February 11, Adebanjo said that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's claim that it was his turn to become president is only an arrangement between himself and President Muhammadu Buhari, The Cable reports.

Adenabjo said if Obi does not become the next president, there is nothing for Nigeria (Photo: Mr Peter Obi, Joe Igbokwe)

According to Adebanjo, Tinubu is expecting that he will take over the presidency when President Buhari's second term expires.

His words:

“Presidency should be rotated. Yoruba had their turn when Obasanjo was in power. After him, Yar’Adua came into power. Then Jonathan. Then it went back to the north and Buhari came into power.

“We have had our turn. Now, are we supposed to be there again?”

The Afenifere leader added that it is now the turn of the southeast to govern Nigeria, hence his full support for Obi.

He stated that there will be no hope for Nigeria if the former Anambra governor does not emerge as the next president.

Adebanjo said:

“I said it somewhere that if Obi does not come in as the president, forget Nigeria. The northern elders said I want to impose Obi on them. No! They want to impose a northerner on us but we say no!"

