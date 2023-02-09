William Emeka, a journalists has declared that Accord Party might fare better that the Labour Party in the coming general election.

According Emeka, though the Labour Party and Peter Obi, its presidential candidate might be enjoying social media popularity, election day reality will be different.

He said Accord party beat all other comers to third place in the last Bayelsa state gubernatorial elections that brought in current governor, Douye Diri, adding that Shina Peller, a member of the Federal House of Representatives is a staunch member of the Accord party.

Journalist says Imumolen's Accord could do better than Peter Obi's Labour Party. Photo credit: Peter Obi/ Yemi Ahmed

He said:

"In Rivers state, Accord is just as prominent with Chief Lulu Briggs pulling the strings and putting the likes of the APC and PDP on their toes. In the FCT Abuja, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Lagos, Osun and Edo States, the party is very much on ground.

"Just as it was in Bayelsa, Accord performed beyond expectations in the last Osun state gubernatorial polls. The party was so good it finished ahead the Labour Party in the race. In Lagos, Hon. Kako Aare is a crowd puller with thousands of followers who believe in the Accord party ethos.

Accord Party has a very strong grip in about 12 States in Nigeria .

Going further, he argued that making Professor Christopher Imumolen it's choice to run Nigeria's presidency appears the best decision Accord ever made.

He added:

"As the youngest candidate in the race, Professor Imumolen comes with an impressive CV of accomplishments in social entrepreneurship and humanitarian work. He is from Edo state and therefore represents the South South interest in the race. This is bound to count for something on election day.

"He has over 500,000 students who have benefited immensely from his scholarships initiatives. He also has millions of others -women, youth and farmers - who have benefited from his loans and skill acquisition/vocational trainings over the last 15 years.

"Then, he has millions of others in communities where he has either single-handedly electrified, given roads or sunk boreholes for the supply pipe borne water, all at personal expense at various times in the recent past.

"Add that to an NGO he owns with a membership strength of over 4million, and it can fully appreciated what value Imumolen brings to the Accord party ahead of this much hyped elections."

