Peter Obi has been described as a force to reckon with in the build-up to the 2023 presidential election

This description of Peter Obi was given by Uche Ekwunife, the 2023 Anambra Central senatorial district candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party

Ekwunife said Obi lacks the capacity to win at the polls unlike Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the PDP who she believes will emerge president with a wide margin

The Anambra Central senatorial district for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Ekwunife, has denied reports that she has thrown her support for the Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi.

The Punch reports that Ekwunife, who said that Obi cannot win the 2023 presidential election, added that she never endorsed the former Anambra state governor.

In a statement released on Sunday, February 5, the former lawmaker said that while it is clear that Peter Obi is a force to reckon with in the forthcoming elections, he lacks the capacity to gather the required vote spread needed to win the election.

Her words:

“I want to state categorically that those statements never emanated from me or my campaign council.

“I also, wish to state that Peter Obi is my leader and an elder brother from Anambra Central whom I respect and hold in high esteem.

Ekwunife's focus for the 2023 elections

To further buttress her point, Ekwunife declared that her complete support is for the PDP and its 2023 presidential candidate and his running mate, Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa respectively.

She said:

“May I restate that I’m of the PDP and we have candidates in all the elective positions across Nigeria and I cannot at this point, work against my party or any of her candidates for whatever reasons?

“Peter Obi is no doubt, a force to reckon with in the election, but will not be able to garner the required spread that will secure a win, unlike Atiku who has everything it takes to win the election with a high margin."

She also urged the people of Anambra to ensure they vote for Atiky Abubakar of the PDP in the 2023 presidential election.

