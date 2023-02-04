The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has pleaded with Nigerians for asking them to vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the past elections.

Lawal said he has seen the light and is sorry for leading Nigerians to the current challenges they are facing post-2015 and 2019 polls.

Former SGF Babachir Lawal has said that nothing is currently working under APC. Photo: Vanguard, Peter Obi, Muhammadu Buhari

Lawal served as the SGF under President Muhammadu Buhari's administration between 2015 and 2017. He has, however, been very vocal against the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on Channels Television's politics Today, Lawal said Nigerians are facing unbearable challenges like insecurity, poverty hunger and many other crises which could be amended should the right choice be made at the polls this February.

He said:

"Well in the life of a people that are so oppressed, living under unbearable insecurity, ignorance, hunger and diseases, a time comes when they get fed up and a little thing will just ignite the flame and the confederation."

Describing the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi as that confederation needed to light Nigeria out of her current predicament, Lawal called on the people to use their Permanent Voters' Cards to get the country working again.

He said:

"I can tell you that Peter Obi is that confederation in Nigeria because every Nigerian has come to realise that there is no way we can continue the way we are doing."

Asked what is wrong with the state of Nigeria currently, Lawal said nothing is working.

His words:

"Nothing is working, under the APC government.

"Yes, I have seen the light, my brother, I have seen the light, you can repent when you see the light, I saw the light and I have repented. I am sorry I did that before (telling Nigerians to vote for APC).

"The light is Peter Obi, and darkness is the old system that used to govern us which is represented by both PDP and APC. Same people, same agbada, same red face caps same people. So Nigerians have seen the light, not only me, all Nigerians."

