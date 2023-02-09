The Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has continued to maintain his strong stand against the CBN's naira redesign policy

Governor El-Rufai at a meeting on Tuesday, February 7, told Kaduna traders to continue using the old notes

The Kaduna governor promised the traders and other residents of the state that the APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu will review the policy if elected

Kaduna - Governor Nasir El-Rufai has asked traders, especially those in Kaduna state, to continue using the old naira notes for their transactions.

The Kaduna state governor said this at a meeting with the traders on Tuesday, February 7, TheCable reported.

Speaking on why he gave the advice, Governor El-Rufai said Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will review the naira redesign policy if he is elected.

“Stop changing your money and tell everyone to stop taking money to banks. If you sell anything, accept the old note if it’s given to you.

"Stop saying it’s only the new notes that you will accept because your market will stop and that is what they want,” the Kaduna governor told the traders.

Pass the message to everyone, El-Rufai tells traders

Governor El-Rufai also urged the traders to pass his message regarding the use of old naira notes to other residents of Kaduna state.

His words:

“Tell everyone in Kaduna who has the old notes to spend it and buy items. Tell every trader to accept the old notes.

“Nasir el-Rufai, Uba Sani, and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu promise you that if we (APC) are elected, this policy will be changed and everyone will be given sufficient time to change their money.

“Stop taking your money to banks, keep them with you. Nobody can make your money to become worthless. It is the law; nobody can do it."

