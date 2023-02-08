The supreme court has stopped the federal government from banning the N200, N500, and N1000 from Friday, February 10 as legal tending

Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states have jointly challenged the decision of the CBN before the apex court while seeking an interim injunction order on the policy

Counsel to the states, M.I Mustapha, argued that the policy is almost pushing the country into a state of anarchy as CBN statistics showed that over 60% of Nigerians are unbanked

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

FCT, Abuja - The move of the federal government to ban the legal tending of the old notes of N200, N500, and N1000 from Friday, February 10, has been suspended by the supreme court.

On Wednesday, February 8, Justice John Okoro-led's 7-member panel stopped the move in an exparte application filed before it by 3 northern states, which include Kaduna, Zamfara, and Kogi, This Day reported

Supreme court stops Buhari, Emefiele from banning old naira notes Photo Credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Twitter

What lawyer told supreme court before banning new naira notes

The 3 northern states applied for an interim injunction of the order.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The application reads in part:

“the federal government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) or the commercial banks from suspending or determining or ending on February 10, 2023, the time frame with which the now older version of the 200, 500 and 1,000 denomination of the naira may no longer be legal tender pending the hearing and determination of their motion on notice for interlocutory injunction”.

Counsel to the 3 states, A.I Mustapha, urged the apex court while moving the application to consider his plea in the interest of justice and the well-being of Nigeria.

Why supreme court stop Buhari, Emefiele from banning old naira notes

According to Mustapha, the government's policy has led to an “excruciating situation that is almost leading to anarchy in the land“.

In the application, the counsel to the applicants referred to the statistics of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that put the number of Nigerians who are unbanked to over 60 per cent.

Mustapha further lamented that the few Nigerians that have bank accounts could not access their monies from the bank because of the policy.

What the judgment of supreme court stopping FG from banning old naira notes mean

The ruling invariably means that old naira notes will continue to be used in the system with their full purchasing power.

Before the judgment was delivered, the panel had announced that the court will resume shortly to render its decision on a motion ex-parte for interim injunction filed by the three states and argued on the morning of Wednesday by their lawyer, Abdulhakeem Mustapha (SAN).

Mustapha said the motion was in the interest of the country and to prevent impending anarchy for the court to grant the order sought, The Nation added.

Powerful APC chieftain cautions Buhari against threading path that led to 1966 coup, gives reason

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adamu Garba, the chieftain of the APC, has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari to avoid a repeat of the "Wet e" riot in the southwest of the country.

The APC chieftain sent the warning while reacting to the protest in Abeokuta over the scarcity of naira notes that led to attacks on banks.

According to Garba, the southwest is a beacon of Nigeria's democracy and the president must avoid any policy that will scuttle election in the region.

Source: Legit.ng