President Buhari met with the governor of the CBN at the presidential villa hours after the supreme court ruling

The details of the meeting is yet to be disclosed but it could not be unconnected with the new development on the new naira redesign policy

Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states have sought an interim order at the apex court to temporarily restrain the CBN from stopping Nigerians from spending the old naira notes as legal tending

President Muhammadu Buhari has received Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the presidential villa.

The meeting is coming hours after the supreme court ruled on Wednesday, February 8, restraining the federal government from implementing the February 10 deadline sets to stop the legality of the old naira notes, Channels TV reported.

How Buhari reacts to supreme court ruling on naira scarcity

Though details of the meeting are yet to be known, it could not be unconnected with the ruling of the supreme court that stopped the federal government from stopping Nigerians from spending the old naira notes.

Justice John Okoro led a 7-man panel of justices of the supreme court in a unanimous ruling granted the interim injunction after an ex parte order filed by the governments of Kaduna, Zamfara and Kogi states.

The apex court held that the federal government and the CBN must stop the deadline until the determination of notice with respect to the issue of February 15.

On Friday, February 3, President Buhari appealed to Nigerians to give him 7 days to address the issue of naira scarcity which is biting Nigerians hard.

But there have been protests across the country where banks have become the major target of the attacks by angry protesters.

Tinubu reacts as Supreme Court gives verdict on CBN Naira Swap policy

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC presidential flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, has commended the supreme court ruling that stopped the federal government from banning the legal tending of old naira notes.

Tinubu also hailed the governors of the 36 states, particularly the APC governors, for standing by the people to stop them from suffering.

The governments of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states have dragged the federal government and the CBN before the court over the new naira redesign policy.

