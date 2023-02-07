Governor Wike of Rivers state has dismissed the PDP national chairman Iyorchia Ayu's claim that a member of the G5 visited him

Ayu had earlier said Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, a member of the G5, visited his home, adding that the Abia state governor will soon join Atiku's camp

However, Wike who is the arrowhead of the G5 said no member of the group of five aggrieved PDP governors will visit Ayu

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike has faulted the statement by the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, that a member of the G5 visited him (Ayu).

The Rivers state governor said the claim was false, adding that no member of the group of five aggrieved PDP governors will visit Ayu, Channels TV reported.

Governor Wike said no member of the G5 will visit the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, PDP

He said nobody can blackmail the G5 governors to drop their political advocacy because it is a fight they must surely win.

Wike insisted that no man can chase them away from the party they built.

The Rivers state governor and four others have consistently demanded the resignation of Ayu as a precondition to support PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

PDP crisis: What Ayu said

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the PDP national chairman, Ayu, said Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, a member of the G5, visited his home after his preferred governorship aspirant lost his bid at a rerun guber primary election.

Recall that the PDP held a new governorship primary following the death of the party's candidate, Uche Ikonne, whom Ikpeazu preferred as his successor. Okey Ahiwe, a former chief of staff to Governor Ikpeazu, won the poll.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters during the PDP Presidential Campaign in Makurdi, Benue state capital, on Monday, February 6, Ayu said the problem with Governor Ikpeazu has been resolved.

“We have resolved problem with Governor Ikpeazu and he is coming back. Two days ago, he was in my house because his candidate lost the primary," the PDP national chairman said.

Governor Wike drags PDP to court

Meanwhile, Governor Wike has reportedly asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to stop the PDP from suspending or expelling him from the party.

Wike filed the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/139/2023 through his lawyers, DY Musa (SAN); Douglas Moru, and C.C. Chibuike.

The Rivers state governor asked the court to order the defendants to maintain the status quo and stay all actions relating to the threats to suspend or expel him.

