Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is about to leave the G-5

Ayu said the Abia state governor visited his house after the recent rerun guber primary election, adding that they have resolved their issues

The PDP chairman also sent a strong message to Governor Samuel Ortom, saying the Benue state governor has nowhere else to go

Makurdi, Benue state - The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, says Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, a member of the G-5, visited his home after his preferred governorship aspirant lost his bid at a rerun guber primary election.

Recall that the PDP held a new governorship primary following the death of the party's candidate, Uche Ikonne, whom Ikpeazu preferred as his successor.

Okey Ahiwe, a former chief of staff to Governor Ikpeazu, won the poll.

We have resolved problem with Governor Ikpeazu, says Ayu

Speaking to a crowd of supporters during the PDP Presidential Campaign in Makurdi, Benue state capital, on Monday, February 6, Ayu said the problem with Governor Ikpeazu has been resolved, Daily Trust reported.

“We have resolved problem with Governor Ikpeazu and he is coming back. Two days ago, he was in my house because his candidate lost the primary," the PDP national chairman said.

Ortom has nowhere to governor, Ayu says

Speaking further, Ayu said Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, another member of the G-5, has nowhere else to go.

The PDP national chairman asked Governor Ortom to come back to the PDP main fold so they could rebuild the party.

“I’m appealing to my younger brother, Governor Samuel Ortom, to come back to the party so we can rebuild the party. Ortom has nowhere to go,” he said.

Led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, Governors Ikpeazu (Abia), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ortom (Benue) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) are members of G-5.

The G-5 Governors withdrew their support for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, following Ayu's refusal to leave the national chairmanship seat for a southerner.

