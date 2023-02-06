The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has made a proactive step to ensure the PDP does not expel him

Wike filed a lawsuit asking a Federal High Court in Abuja to stop the PDP from suspending or expelling him from the party

The Rivers state governor who is the arrowhead of the G5 camp made the move after the PDP suspended Senator Chimaroke Nnamani and others for anti-party activities

FCT, Abuja - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has reportedly asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to stop the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from suspending or expelling him from the party.

Wike filed the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/139/2023 through his lawyers, DY Musa (SAN); Douglas Moru, and C.C. Chibuike, TheCable reported.

Governor Wike moves against getting expelled or suspended by the PDP.

The Rivers state governor asked the court to order the defendants to maintain the status quo and stay all actions relating to the threats to suspend or expel him.

The defendants in the suit are the:

PDP

National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP

National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP

Iyorchia Ayu, national chairman of the PDP

Samuel Anyawu, national secretary of the PDP

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Wike versus PDP: Judge gives ruling

In the ex parte motion filed on Thursday, February 2, before J.K. Omotosho, the judge, Governor Wike is asking the court to restrain the defendants from suspending him pending the hearing and determination of the originating motion.

After hearing the motion, the judge ordered that all parties in the suit maintain peace and “not take any action or step or act that may make the outcome of the motion “nugatory and worthless”.

Omotosho also ordered that any act or step or action made to make the outcome of the motion “nugatory” shall be a nullity.

He further directed that the defendants should be served with the notice through substituted means and that it should also be pasted on the PDP national headquarters in Abuja.

The judge then adjourned the hearing of the substantive suit till February 14.

How PDP recently suspended some party chieftains

Legit.ng notes that Governor Wike's action comes weeks after the PDP suspended Chimaroke Nnamani, senator representing Enugu west senatorial district, and some members over alleged anti-party activities.

The PDP had also hinted that it would punish other party members who do not support the presidential bid of Atiku Abubakar.

Wike is the arrowhead of the G5 Governors, a group of five aggrieved PDP governors who are not supporting Atiku.

Others are Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state, and Samuel Ortom of Benue state.

They dumped Atiku following Iyorchia Ayu's failure to leave his position as the party’s chairperson for a southerner as they demanded.

Ayu says Governor Ikpeazu will soon leave Wike's camp

In another report, the national chairman of the PDP, Senator Ayu, said Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, a member of the G-5, visited his home after his preferred governorship aspirant lost his bid at a rerun guber primary election.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters during the PDP Presidential Campaign in Makurdi, Benue state capital, on Monday, February 6, Ayu said the problem with Governor Ikpeazu has been resolved.

"We have resolved problem with Governor Ikpeazu and he is coming back. Two days ago, he was in my house because his candidate lost the primary," the PDP national chairman said.

