Iyorchia Ayu has claimed that he has resolved all issues with Governor Ikpeazu ahead of the coming general elections

The PDP's national chairman also stated that the Abia governor has decided to work for the victory of the party

Ayu made this claim on Monday, February 6, in Benu when he appealed to Governor Samuel Ortom to join hands with the PDP in the quest to recover Nigeria

Benue state -The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, has made some revelations concerning happening in the opposition party.

During the PDP's presidential campaign rally in Benue state on Monday, February 6, Ayu claimed that the governor of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu, has decided to work for the party's victory in the coming election, Punch reports.

Ayu said he has resolved issues with the Abia governor ahead of the 2023 elections

The PDP boss added that Governor Ikpeazu has also vowed to back Atiku, having resolved all pending issues ahead of February 25.

Ayu made this revelation when he beckoned on Governor Samuel Ortom to join hands with the PDP.

Confident that Ortom has nowhere else to go except the PDP, Ayu said:

“What we have is some of our members who are aggrieved but we are appealing to Governor Ortom to come back and join us to rescue the country.

Governor Ortom has nowhere to go. We have already resolved our issue with the governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu. I was with him two days ago and he has agreed to work for the success of our party.”

PDP crisis: Governor Wike suspended or not? Court gives verdict

Governor Nyesom Wike had secured a court order stopping the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from suspending or expelling him.

The order given by the Federal High Court on Monday, February 6, was read by Justice James Omotosho following an ex-parte motion filed by Governor Wike against the PDP and its principal officers.

After hearing Wike’s lawyer, J. Y. Musa, SAN, Justice Omotosho granted all the reliefs sought.

The presiding judge directed all parties involved in the case and warned that none of them should take any step that may make the outcome of the motion of notice worthless and such will be nullified.

