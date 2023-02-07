The PDP has been restrained from expelling or suspending Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state

Wike obtained this favourable verdict from the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, February 6

The court added that any action that negates this ruling from parties involved in the suit will be nullified

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Abuja - Governor Nyesom Wike has secured a court order stopping the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from suspending or expelling him.

The order given by the Federal High Court on Monday, February 6, was read by Justice James Omotosho following an ex-parte motion filed by Governor Wike against the PDP and its principal officers, PM News reports.

The PDP now has no other choice than to tolerate Wike's presence in its fold (Photo: @GovWike, Peoples Democratic Party)

Source: Facebook

After hearing Wike’s lawyer, J. Y. Musa, SAN, Justice Omotosho granted all the reliefs sought.

According to Channels TV report, the presiding judge directed all parties involved in the case and warned that none of them should take any step that may make the outcome of the motion of notice worthless and such will be nullified.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The court's directive read::

“All parties in this suit shall maintain peace and shall not take any action or step or act that may make the outcome of the motion on notice dated and filed on 2nd February, 2023 nugatory and worthless.

"That any act or step or action made so as to make the outcome of the motion on notice dated and filed on 2nd February, 2023 nugatory shall be a nullity.

“That any act or step or action made so as to make the outcome of the motion on notice dated and filed on 2nd February, 2023 nugatory shall be a nullity.

“That leave is hereby granted to the applicant (Wike) to serve the originating motion, motion on notice and all other processes of this court in this suit on the 1st to 5th respondents by substituted means to wit, by pasting all the said processes of court on PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.”

Based on this order, Justice Omotosho went ahead to adjourn the matter until Tuesday, February 14, for hearing.

PDP crisis: More trouble as Wike speaks on his rift with Atiku, warns party

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state had said that the window to reconcile for Nigeria's opposition party, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) is very small and will soon be shut.

Wike made this surprising disclosure during an exclusive interview with the BBC Pidgin while addressing his rift with the party's presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and the PDP since after the primaries conducted in 2022.

According to the south-south governor, his choice of who he decides to support for the 2023 presidential election is something that will be clear to everybody "at the right time."

Source: Legit.ng